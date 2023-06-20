Kerry-based Tricel marks fourth international acquisition with purchase of UK firm

Killarney engineering firm, Tricel Group has marked its fourth acquisition of an international firm following the purchase of UK company, Edincare Pumps.

Founded in 1973 by Anne and Con Stack, the family-owned company initially produced glass-reinforced plastics for the local community, having since expanded across Europe, with its latest purchase further adding to the group's global market reach.

Headquartered in North London, Edincare has specialised in pumps and pump systems for more than 25 years. The firm provides solutions and services to the water industry in the UK across sewage plants, drainage systems and industrial processes.

Tricel has also acquired three other international businesses in recent years, including French firm, AJ Environnement and Danish company, BioKube. The Kerry company said its latest purchase "aligns with the group's growth strategy," which also includes the purchasing of Dublin fibreglass supplier, MID.

"This acquisition gives us a stronger position in the UK water market," said Tricel chief executive, Mike Stack. "Acquiring this company significantly enhances our technical capabilities and water solution offerings for the UK market.”

Director of Edincare, Andrew Davies called Tricel "a natural fit" for the UK company, adding that, "with a group as diverse as Tricel, we have an exciting opportunity to increase our operations and product offerings in the UK market.”

Through significant growth during the 1990s and 2000s, the company has expanded its exports, now providing solutions across over 50 countries, followed by several successful acquisitions which have led to a number of manufacturing facilities throughout the UK and Europe.

Still led by the Stack family, it comprises 12 companies across Europe, with six manufacturing operations. It employs more than 600 people supplying a range of products including storage tanks, pumps, sewage treatment tanks, construction products, and lubricants.