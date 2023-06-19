Oil and gas explorer Barryroe to enter voluntary liquidation after failing to secure licence

Barryroe Offshore Energy is to initiate an orderly wind-down of the business through a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation after it failed to secure a licence for further oil and gas explorations drilling off the southern Irish coast.

In an update this morning, the company said it will now prepare a notice to convene an EGM, to be held next month, to seek shareholder approval for the appointment of a liquidator to the company.

Discussions with major shareholders as regards possible renewed funding continue and be pursued up to the date of the EGM but there is no guarantee that these discussions will be successful.

Last month, Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan rejected Barryroe's application for a lease to continue drilling operations off Ireland's south-west coast. The Green Party leader said he was not satisfied with the financial capability of the applicants.

It was a major setback for the company's long-running efforts to develop an oil and gas field in the Celtic Sea. Barryroe, previously Providence Resources, drilled the first exploration oil well at the Barryroe field in 2012.

Given the company’s funding situation and its intention to initiate a voluntary liquidation, Barryroe's ordinary shares will be suspended from trading with effect from 7.30 am today. The company's ordinary shares will remain suspended until such time as its funding situation is resolved or until the CVL process is complete.

"It has been a disappointing and deeply frustrating time for shareholders, management and the Board," chairman Peter Newman said. "In that context, the Board particularly recognises and appreciates shareholder patience and support. The funding solution put in place in November 2022 secured €40m held on deposit in escrow, ready to drawdown as needed, sufficient to fully cover the costs of the proposed appraisal programme.

"Notwithstanding that secured funding, in assessing the company’s financial capability to deliver this commitment, the Minister has seen fit to apply his discretion, relying on reference to one, non-mandatory, ‘financial capability guideline’, arguably inconsistent with the limited scope of the work, thereby denying all efforts to progress appraisal of the Barryroe oil and gas field."

"In consequence the country has lost an opportunity to improve Ireland’s energy security, to reduce the emissions associated with importing oil and gas, to provide employment and future tax revenues and to diversify the country’s sources of primary energy supply. All at no cost to the public purse.”