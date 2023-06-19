Deloitte in Cork expansion adding 300 jobs 

The new roles will range from experienced senior hires to graduate roles at its new technology and analytics hub.
The 300 jobs will be filled over the coming three years across a variety of areas in the business. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 06:00
Ronan Smyth

Accounting firm Deloitte has announced that it will double its presence in Cork by creating 300 new jobs in the county and establishing a new technology and analytics hub.

The 300 jobs will be filled over the coming three years across a variety of areas in the business - including audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory - but the majority will be in the company’s new Cork-based, Technology and Analytics Hub.

The new roles will range from experienced senior hires to graduate roles.

Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland, said the company has seen “strong client demand” across the business nationally but there is still a growing demand for more digital, technology and analytics consulting experience.

“Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork,” he said.

Mr Goddard said Deloitte’s investment in Cork is the “next logical step” to support businesses in the Munster region.

Accountancy bodies have raised concerns about the increased demand for and shortage of qualified accountants.

In January, President of Chartered Accountants Ireland Pat O’Neill warned that the shortage of qualified accountants would get worse in 2023, with Irish firms struggling to access the necessary talent needed to support the economy.

Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland

Affecting practices of all sizes across the industry, Mr O'Neill noted that the talent pipeline problem has resulted in significant attraction and retention challenges, with the problems stemming as far back as the leaving cert.

Speaking on Deloitte's decision to expand operations, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney welcomed the job announcement calling it a “real boost and vote of confidence” in Cork.

“These are quality jobs across all of Deloitte’s businesses, but particularly the establishment of the Technology and Analytics hub is a fantastic endorsement of Cork," he said. 

Emmanuel Adeleke, a partner in Deloitte who will lead this new hub in Cork, said with the advent of generative AI, the company is committing to focus more in this area “given its priority” and “potential impact on the future of work and our clients’ ambition to drive new opportunities”.

Mr Adeleke said he sees Ireland “having a critical role” in the adoption and regulation of this technology as a European hub for many multinationals.

“Cork is already a leading tech talent destination and we envisage this investment will continue to establish the city as a hub for cutting-edge innovation in the coming years.” 

This year, Deloitte is marking 150 years in Cork City. The company has 12 partners based out of Cork.

"I believe the ambition to double the number of employees we have based in Cork will be a fitting way to mark our 150th anniversary in the city," Mr Goddard said.

Nationally, Deloitte employs approximately 3,000 people.

