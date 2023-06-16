Intel plans €4.2bn Polish fab as EU hub picks up pace

The project marks Intel’s latest in the European Union as the bloc seeks to boost chip production amid rising geopolitical tensions
Intel plans €4.2bn Polish fab as EU hub picks up pace

The announcement comes as the German government is prepared to increase subsidies for the planned plant there to about €10bn (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 10:32
Wojciech Moskwa

Intel Corp. plans to invest as much as $4.6bn (€4.2bn) to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in western Poland, its latest project in the European Union as the bloc seeks to boost chip production amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“With this investment today, and others in the EU, we’re excited to play a critical enabling point to building these more resilient supply chains,” Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said at a press conference announcing the investment in Wroclaw, Poland on Friday.

The project marks Intel’s latest in the European Union as the bloc seeks to boost chip production amid rising geopolitical tensions. Intel has an existing wafer fabrication facility in Ireland and plans to build a major chip complex in eastern Germany, as it seeks to create an end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing value chain in Europe.

The announcement comes as the German government is prepared to increase subsidies for the planned plant there to about €10bn, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the negotiations. The projected cost of that complex has swelled from €17bn to €30bn, they said.

In April, the EU passed the €43bn Chips Act to boost domestic output after supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as tensions between the US and China escalate.

The European projects are part of Gelsinger’s push to return the company to the pinnacle of the semiconductor industry after it was overtaken by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Most of Intel’s production is currently located in East Asia.

Wafer fabrication facilities, or fabs, create chips on silicon wafers through chemical, mechanical and optical processes. Assembly and test facilities, such as the one planned in Poland, receive completed wafers from fabs, cut them into individual chips, assemble them into final products and test them for performance and quality.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Twitter that 20bn zloty (€4.48bn) will be allocated to the project.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Nigel Wright court case Tesco reports strong growth across Irish market as profit reaches €2.7bn
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Building a network towards success Kerry insurance broker second to be acquired by US-multinational
<p>Last month, Ulster Bank announced a further 800 redundancies as it prepares to leave the Irish market. Photo: Collins Photos</p>

Ulster Bank to pay €800m to owner NatWest as part of withdrawal from Irish market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd