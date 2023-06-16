Intel plans €4.2bn Polish fab as EU hub picks up pace

Intel Corp. plans to invest as much as $4.6bn (€4.2bn) to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in western Poland, its latest project in the European Union as the bloc seeks to boost chip production amid rising geopolitical tensions.

“With this investment today, and others in the EU, we’re excited to play a critical enabling point to building these more resilient supply chains,” Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said at a press conference announcing the investment in Wroclaw, Poland on Friday.

The project marks Intel’s latest in the European Union as the bloc seeks to boost chip production amid rising geopolitical tensions. Intel has an existing wafer fabrication facility in Ireland and plans to build a major chip complex in eastern Germany, as it seeks to create an end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing value chain in Europe.

The announcement comes as the German government is prepared to increase subsidies for the planned plant there to about €10bn, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the negotiations. The projected cost of that complex has swelled from €17bn to €30bn, they said.

In April, the EU passed the €43bn Chips Act to boost domestic output after supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as tensions between the US and China escalate.

The European projects are part of Gelsinger’s push to return the company to the pinnacle of the semiconductor industry after it was overtaken by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Most of Intel’s production is currently located in East Asia.

Wafer fabrication facilities, or fabs, create chips on silicon wafers through chemical, mechanical and optical processes. Assembly and test facilities, such as the one planned in Poland, receive completed wafers from fabs, cut them into individual chips, assemble them into final products and test them for performance and quality.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Twitter that 20bn zloty (€4.48bn) will be allocated to the project.

Bloomberg