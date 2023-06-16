Ulster Bank to pay €800m to owner NatWest as part of withdrawal from Irish market

Ulster Bank has said it will pay a dividend of €800m to its parent company NatWest as a consequence of the bank's withdrawal from the Irish market.
Declaring the payment on the stock exchange this morning, Ulster Bank said that following the dividend, it will remain in a strong capital position, reporting a CET1 ratio in excess of 30%, well above the minimum requirement of 4.5%.
The move follows a strong performance for the UK parent company, with NatWest reporting a 37% surge in income despite heightened inflation and pricing competition squeezing customer deposits.
Exceeding expectations for the first quarter of 2023, the group reported pre-tax profits of £1.8bn (€2.04bn), with higher interest rates driving the bank's rising revenue.
Last month, Ulster Bank announced a further 800 redundancies as it prepares to leave the Irish market, marking the second round of mass layoffs by the bank which is expected to be the last bank-wide redundancy this year.
In April, Ulster Bank announced that its remaining 63 branches and ATM services would close permanently as part of its phased withdrawal from the retail banking market.
The bank, which has been in Ireland for almost 200 years, had a total of 88 branches across the country, with Permanent TSB acquiring 25 of them as part of a €25m investment programme to expand in the market as its competitor prepared to exit.