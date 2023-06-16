Tesco reports strong growth across Irish market as profit reaches €2.7bn

Retailer, Tesco said on Friday there were "encouraging early signs" that inflation was starting to ease across the market as it reported a 7.3% increase in underlying Irish sales in the last quarter.

Combining both its UK and Irish markets, that figure rose to almost 9%, with operating profit reaching just under £2.3bn (€2.7bn) for its 2022/2023 financial year.

It reflects a 7% fall in profit year-on-year, with the company attributing the decline to lower annual volumes, with chief financial officer, Imram Nawaz noting a continued effort by customers seeking to offset cost-of-living pressures and switching to cheaper own-brand substitutes.

Despite this, however, Irish sales grew by 3.8% in the year and by 6.6% in the first half of 2023, with Nawaz citing a very strong performance over the Christmas period.

Tesco's clothing business also saw a surge in growth, with sales across Ireland rising by almost 13%, with non-food like-for-like growth exceeding 5%.

Speaking on the company's performance, chief executive, Cork man, Ken Murphy said the supermarket group was conscious that many of its customers continued to face significant cost-of-living pressures but said some relief could be on the way.

"There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market," he said.

Inflation is outstripping pay growth, while higher taxes and mortgage rates are also squeezing household finances.

Tesco is, however, benefiting from consumers looking to save money by cooking and entertaining at home rather than dining out, and from them prioritising essentials over more discretionary purchases.

It is having to balance the increased cost of products from suppliers with the need to be competitive to prevent shoppers from switching to discounters Aldi and Lidl, while it is also facing higher staff wage costs.

A scheme to price-match Aldi on about 700 key items has helped as has the popularity of its "Clubcard Prices" loyalty programme that offers reductions to members.

However, just last week, the retailer was reported to the UK competition regulator by consumer group Which? over its failure to provide detailed pricing information on its loyalty card offers.

Which? said on Friday that Tesco's policy not to include unit pricing – the price per 100g or 100ml, for example – on its Clubcard loyalty scheme offers could in some cases be a misleading practice under consumer protection regulations.

"Unit pricing helps shoppers compare the prices of different products and make informed decisions about what to buy," said Which?.

"This is particularly crucial during the current cost of living crisis as grocery inflation has hit historical highs."

Tesco, whose shares have risen 18% so far in 2023, has said it expects prices to rise in 2023 overall but with the rate of inflation declining through the year.

