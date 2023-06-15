Revenues at Origin Enterprises rise 9% despite poor third quarter performance

The group reported revenue of €1.9bn despite an almost 16% drop in its third-quarter
In a trading update for the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year, the company reported a more than 21% fall in Irish and UK revenue

Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 10:08
Emer Walsh

Irish agri-services group, Origin Enterprises saw group revenue of €1.92bn, up by 9.3% on the same period of last year.

That is despite an almost 16% drop in third-quarter revenue, with the firm attributing the decline to "more cautious farm sentiment and poor northern hemisphere in-field conditions." 

However, the company added that weather conditions and demand have subsequently improved into the fourth quarter but warned the market continues to exhibit "significant price and volume volatility", which it said requires close management.

In a trading update for the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year, the company reported a more than 21% fall in Irish and UK revenue, with total group revenue at €741.5m for the quarter. 

The group's underlying volumes have fallen by almost 12% to date, excluding crop market volumes, with Ireland and the UK experiencing a 13% decline along with a 14% fall across Continental Europe.

Partially offsetting these declines, however, was the company's Latin American market, which rose by 37.5% in the same period.

The year has also seen a significant expansion in Origin's operations following acquisitions of Keystone Environmental, Neo Environmental, Agrigem and British Hardwood Tree Nursery.

Looking forward, the company reported guidance for fully adjusted diluted earnings per share for the financial year to be in the range of 50.0 to 53.0 cents, in line with market forecasts.

