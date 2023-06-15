The new Irish business giving you control over your final farewell

That old saying — the only guarantees in life are death and taxes — has gotten an interesting update in 2023. A new Irish business is helping to take the stress out of funeral arrangements by bringing the wishes of the deceased more clearly into the picture.

My Farewell Wishes, a new funeral planning business, has recently commenced countrywide operations with the support of more than 40 of the country’s top funeral directors across 57 locations.

Founded by Cavan-based undertaker Colm Kieran and tech entrepreneur Dean Gammell, the idea for the business came in response to growing demand from customers for pre-planning services.

The pair have spent two years preparing the product for market, and have invested over €100,000 in creating the regulatory and legal frameworks required.

“My Farewell Wishes helps people to decide in advance how they would like their funeral to run, and allows them to consider important issues such as cost and venue,” Mr Kiernan explains.

The process involves a unique ‘Record of Wishes’ form, which enables clients to create the send-off of their choosing and helps reduce the number of decisions their family would have to make after their passing.

“My Farewell Wishes will provide a client with a Certificate of Wishes along with a unique registration number. We will issue a copy of your Certificate of Wishes to your representative and selected funeral director.

"Your wishes will be independently stored on a secure and private National Register of Wishes which can still be retrieved even in the event of your funeral director closing their business.”

Working directly with funeral directors, the company allows people to get an estimate on their choice of funeral, or make a deposit payment towards its final cost.

Our mission is to provide a way for people to let their loved ones and funeral director know what kind of funeral you would like. This gives a sense of control over your farewell, rather than it falling to your loved ones at a time of loss.

"We estimate that there are as many as 60 questions facing families at the initial engagement with a funeral director, and My Farewell Wishes can reduce that burden significantly and steer the process in the direction of the deceased’s express wishes.”

As an experienced undertaker, Mr Kiernan has witnessed the levels of stress that occur when a loved one dies.

“Faced with a barrage of questions and decisions, all at a time when they're not thinking straight, My Farewell Wishes is one way of lifting some of that burden, and helping families to know they are following the wishes of the deceased.”

Enthusiastic welcome

From the start, the service has received an enthusiastic welcome from clients, and Mr Kiernan cites the example of a woman who wanted her plans worked out clearly and well in advance: “She wanted to make sure the same decisions she had to face weren't endured by her daughter and son and we were able to allay those concerns and assure her that everything would happen just as she wanted it to.”

The ‘Record of Wishes’ can be completed either the person's own behalf or on behalf of someone else with their consent. The wishes will then be stored on a secure register for €65, and a copy sent to both the funeral director and a representative of their choosing.

“The added advantage is that we work with a network of professional funeral directors across Ireland, who already have the trust of their local communities.

The initial response from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and instead of being morbid, it has lifted the fear about what will happen immediately after their passing.”

While there is no set cost for an Irish funeral, My Farewell Wishes also provides an option to contribute towards the ultimate bill. The company has set up a trust called My Farewell Wishes Trust to ensure the security of these deposits, and the amount paid in will be guaranteed by the funeral director to be offset against the funeral cost.

The prepaid money is held by the independent trust until it is needed. The trust is managed by Independent Trustee Limited, a corporate trustee company authorised by the minister of justice to carry on business as a trust or company service provider.

“The amount that you pay in deposit payments will be guaranteed by your funeral director, to be offset against your funeral cost at the time of need. You can request a present-day funeral cost estimate at any stage from your funeral director.”

Given a funeral is one of life’s unavoidable events, Mr Kiernan believes a similar level of pre-planning similar to weddings and other milestone events such be employed.

“There is a generation of post-retirement people who know what the practical thing to do is, and want a discussion around it. It might seem morbid to a younger generation, but people of a certain age want to be organised around this important event.”

Rising cost of funerals

The advantages of pre-planning are also added to by the rising costs of funerals, including coffins. Typically, the cost of a funeral is divided into two parts, Mr Kiernan explains.

Funeral directors’ costs include their professional service, coordination of all the arrangements, and the supply of the coffin. They may also include extra services such as funeral home use or additional vehicles, family cars or limousines.

Third-party costs may include church fees, celebrants’ fees, burial or cremation fees, flowers, funeral notices, and any other third-party services requested.

“There is no set price for a funeral. The choices you make and the options you select will determine their cost. Your estimate will include a breakdown of the costs so that you can better control the cost of your funeral.”

myfarewellwishes.ie