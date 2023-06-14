Irish demand for counterfeit goods exceeds EU average with half of young people okay with buying fakes

Despite rising awareness and hesitancy to support counterfeit goods, just under a fifth of Irish people admitted to intentionally purchasing fake products
Irish demand for counterfeit goods exceeds EU average with half of young people okay with buying fakes

As strong demand persists, the survey also found that people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks and consequences of buying counterfeits, yet, 13% of Europeans have still intentionally sought out fake products

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 11:35
Emer Walsh

As sustained inflation continues to bite across the EU, counterfeit products have encountered maintained demand despite public perception remaining unsupportive of black market goods.

New research carried out by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has found that the vast majority of Europeans believe counterfeits have adverse effects on businesses and support criminal organisations, with more than 80% agreeing that it facilitates unethical behaviours.

However, around 33% of Europeans find it acceptable to buy fakes when the price of the genuine substitute is too high, with that proportion rising to half for younger populations aged 15-24. 

As strong demand persists, the survey also found that people are becoming increasingly aware of the risks and consequences of buying counterfeits, yet, 13% of Europeans have still intentionally sought out fake products, with that number rising to almost a fifth for Irish consumers.

On a country level, the proportion of respondents that have intentionally purchased fakes varies from 24% in Bulgaria to 8% in Finland, with Ireland having the third-highest percentage of people buying counterfeits in the EU.

As awareness increases, however, so does uncertainty, with 40% of respondents admitting that they didn't know whether or not a product they purchased was genuine.

Across digital platforms, a vast majority also believed illegally sourced content was unethical, with 80% of Europeans found to largely oppose the use of pirated content and preferring to use authentic sources if an affordable option is available. Despite this, a 65% majority considered it acceptable to pirate content that was not available with their existing subscriptions.

Meanwhile, 14% of Europeans admit to having intentionally accessed content via illegal sources, with this percentage rising to 1 in 3 for young people aged 15 to 24. This was especially the case to watch sports, using illicit streaming devices or apps.

Growing uncertainty has also spread to online platforms, with 41% of respondents not knowing if the sources used for digital content are legal or not.

To combat maintained demand for counterfeit goods, a lower price of original products was cited as the most significant reason to stop buying fakes, followed by the risk of enduring a bad experience, safety risks, and the threat of punishment if caught.

More in this section

Logitech to cut around 300 workers globally with 'limited number of Irish jobs' impacted Logitech shares fall after 'abrupt' resignation of CEO as firm struggles with falling earnings
19/2/2010 Cowen visit Tara Mines Tara Mines CEO says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’
Irish hotel group Dalata to open first London Maldron Maldron hotel operator Dalata reports strong growth amid 'robust demand'
<p>Pictured are (from left to right) Alan Hamilton, Director at James Hamilton Group, Brian O'Sullivan, Owner and Founder of Zeus Group, and Keith Hamilton, Managing Director of James Hamilton Group. </p>

Zeus Packing continues expansion plan with acquisition of Northern Irish company

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd