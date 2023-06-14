Logitech shares fall after 'abrupt' resignation of CEO as firm struggles with falling earnings

Employing around 300 people in Ireland, Logitech's Cork base has been marked as a key office in the company's global footprint
Logitech shares fall after 'abrupt' resignation of CEO as firm struggles with falling earnings

Logitech's 46,00 sq ft building at City Gate Plaza Two, Mahon, Cork, developed by JCD Group

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 10:19
Emer Walsh

Logitech shares fell by more than 9% in early Wednesday trade following the abrupt resignation of long-standing chief executive, Bracken Darrell.

Stepping down with immediate effect, it was reported that Darrell would leave the company to pursue another opportunity, with Logitech board member, Guy Getch stepping in as interim chief executive.

"I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership," Darrell said, adding he would remain a "customer, shareholder and fan" of the Swiss-American tech company.

Analysts were surprised by the late-night announcement after market close on Tuesday, with Michael Foeth of Swiss financial group, Vontobel saying the CEO's 'abrupt' departure "will impact investor sentiment and add near-term pressure on the shares," with Bracken being called "the face of Logitech."

The change in leadership comes after Logitech reported a 22% drop in fourth-quarter sales in May, with growing economic downturn continuing to hinder the firm from maintaining pandemic-era growth.

The firm's operating income fell by up to 70%, with earnings per share down by more than 41% in the most recent fiscal year.

Following its Q4 performance, the keyboard and accessories maker joined the running list of tech firms to announce widespread layoffs, with the company cutting around 300 of its 8,000 global employees.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner at the time, a spokesperson for Logitech confirmed the layoffs, adding that, "regrettably a number of employee roles were affected around the world, including a limited number from Ireland."

Logitech's strong presence in Cork dates back to 1988, with its Irish base now considered "a strategic centre," for the global company. Just recently, the firm moved to a new office in Mahon’s City Gate Plaza Two from its previous location at Cork Airport Business Park.

In 2021, the company announced the creation of 50 new jobs which would be implemented in the next three years, marking it as one of the key offices in Logitech’s global footprint.

Additional reporting from Reuters

More in this section

Irish hotel group Dalata to open first London Maldron Maldron hotel operator Dalata reports strong growth amid 'robust demand'
Shell financials Shell to sharply boost dividend in new CEO plan
Wayflyer renews debt line as clients focus on security of funding Wayflyer renews debt line as clients focus on security of funding
19/2/2010 Cowen visit Tara Mines

Tara Mines CEO says company was facing ‘tremendous unsustainable losses’

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd