Malron hotel operator Dalata reports strong growth amid 'robust demand'

Dalata shares jumped by almost 3% this morning after the company posted the update.
Malron hotel operator Dalata reports strong growth amid 'robust demand'

Dalata CEO, Dermot Crowley

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 08:16
Cáit Caden

Clayton hotel owner Dalata Hotel Group said “robust demand” in the tourism sector this summer is expected to boost revenue per available room and earnings for the first half of the year.

The Maldron hotel operator anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around €100m for the first six months, following price increases.

“We continue to see a strong mix of corporate and leisure business boosted by the return of international travel and sustained domestic demand,” the company said.

The largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe, said it is “successfully managing the inflationary environment” through price increases, cost management and a reduction in energy consumption.

In a trading update, the hotel business forecasts revenue per room to be 29% ahead of pre-pandemic levels for H1.

The company continues to expand its hotel portfolio, with the Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park and Clayton Hotel London Wall due to commence operations for the Group in the coming weeks.

Other hotel developments in the pipeline include Maldron hotels in London, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, which are on track to open in 2024.

“I am very pleased with the performance of the hotels we recently added to the portfolio, it gives me great confidence that the current pipeline of new hotels will also create significant value for our shareholders,” Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley.

Dalata shares jumped by almost 3% this morning after the company posted the update.

The predicted increase in earnings this year signals the hotel business in hospitality is successfully navigating headwinds including the war in Ukraine and chronic staff shortages.

This time last year Dalata cited pent-up demand and supply pressures caused by the war in Ukraine as the reason for room rate increases. 

Dalata was founded in 2007 and currently owns 29 hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata reported revenue of €558m and a profit after tax of €97m for the year to the end of December 2022.

More in this section

Wayflyer renews debt line as clients focus on security of funding Wayflyer renews debt line as clients focus on security of funding
Airplane at fly on the sky with clouds Global aircraft fleet needs to double by 2042 to keep up with demand, report concludes
Achilleas Kallakis trial Convicted poker player’s son sues AIB for fraud
<p>In a new financial framework, Shell will increase overall shareholder distribution to 30% to 40% of cash flow from operations from the previous 20% to 30% rate.</p>

Shell to sharply boost dividend in new CEO plan

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd