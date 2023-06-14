Malron hotel operator Dalata reports strong growth amid 'robust demand'

Clayton hotel owner Dalata Hotel Group said “robust demand” in the tourism sector this summer is expected to boost revenue per available room and earnings for the first half of the year.

The Maldron hotel operator anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around €100m for the first six months, following price increases.

“We continue to see a strong mix of corporate and leisure business boosted by the return of international travel and sustained domestic demand,” the company said.

The largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe, said it is “successfully managing the inflationary environment” through price increases, cost management and a reduction in energy consumption.

In a trading update, the hotel business forecasts revenue per room to be 29% ahead of pre-pandemic levels for H1.

The company continues to expand its hotel portfolio, with the Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park and Clayton Hotel London Wall due to commence operations for the Group in the coming weeks.

Other hotel developments in the pipeline include Maldron hotels in London, Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester, which are on track to open in 2024.

“I am very pleased with the performance of the hotels we recently added to the portfolio, it gives me great confidence that the current pipeline of new hotels will also create significant value for our shareholders,” Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley.

Dalata shares jumped by almost 3% this morning after the company posted the update.

The predicted increase in earnings this year signals the hotel business in hospitality is successfully navigating headwinds including the war in Ukraine and chronic staff shortages.

This time last year Dalata cited pent-up demand and supply pressures caused by the war in Ukraine as the reason for room rate increases.

Dalata was founded in 2007 and currently owns 29 hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata reported revenue of €558m and a profit after tax of €97m for the year to the end of December 2022.