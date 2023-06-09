Credit Suisse: Swiss government agrees €9.2bn loss guarantee deal with UBS

New deal removes one of the final blockages to the €3.3bn rescue takeover by UBS of Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse: Swiss government agrees €9.2bn loss guarantee deal with UBS

Assets to be covered includes primarily loans, derivatives, legacy assets and structured products from Credit Suisse’s non-core unit. Picture: Michael Buholzer/Keystone/AP

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 15:25
Marion Halftermeyer

UBS sealed an agreement with the Swiss government to cover 9bn francs (€9.2bn) of losses it could incur from the rescue of Credit Suisse Group, clearing the last major hurdle to closing the historic takeover.

The accord was signed on June 9 and will cover a specific portfolio of Credit Suisse assets, corresponding to about 3% of the merged banks’ combined assets, the government said in a statement. That represents about 44 billion francs.

The deal removes one of the final blockages to the $3.3bn (€3bn) takeover, which was brokered by the government in March as Credit Suisse hurtled toward bankruptcy. UBS had pushed for protection from hard-to-predict losses from a set of its former rival’s assets it plans to wind down or sell. With the government accord now in place, the merger may close as soon as Monday, creating a financial titan twice the size of the Swiss economy.

Under the terms, UBS will assume the first 5bn francs of losses, with the government stepping up to take on the next 9bn francs. The portfolio of assets to be covered includes primarily loans, derivatives, legacy assets,  and structured products from Credit Suisse’s non-core unit.

A net approach will be taken when calculating losses, meaning any profits from the portfolio will also be taken into account.

  • Bloomberg

More in this section

EU puts environmental rating firms on notice as major overhaul planned EU puts environmental rating firms on notice as major overhaul planned
Daa hits back at Ryanair's 'simplistic' solution to car parking problem Daa hits back at Ryanair's 'simplistic' solution to car parking problem
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
<p>The CCPC found that individual B&amp;Q and Lidl stores were advertising a price of a product lower than what it scanned for or the price paid at the till.</p>

Competition Authority issued compliance notices to B&Q and Lidl stores for price mismatching

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd