EU puts environmental rating firms on notice as major overhaul planned

After years of unfettered growth, the providers of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings will soon have to adjust their businesses to comply with new regulations or face hefty fines if they fail to comply, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg News.
The draft legislation to be proposed by the European Commission next week, means providers of ESG ratings that also offer other financial services will be forced to keep those businesses separate to avoid conflicts of interest.
Business areas that could present such a conflict of interest include consultancy services, the issuance and sale of credit ratings, or the development of benchmarks, according to the document.
The introduction of formal rules marks a huge shift for an industry that has mushroomed in recent years, and whose scores have been instrumental in steering vast sums of capital into investments despite the absence of meaningful regulatory oversight.
Funds marketed as targeting environmental, social and good governance goals sit on more than $2tn (€1.8tn) in assets, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.
An analysis of first-quarter data shows “funds with ESG branding logged the fastest increase since 2019”, according to Shaheen Contractor, BI senior ESG strategist.
In its draft proposal, the EU said “the current ESG rating market suffers from deficiencies and isn’t functioning properly”. As a result, “confidence in ratings is being undermined”, it said.
Ratings firms will be expected to provide much more detail around their methodologies, and reveal whether any scores have been generated with the help of artificial intelligence, according to the draft.
The proposal follows a lengthy consultation process that exposed a serious lack of confidence in ESG ratings among market participants.
