Barryroe abandons €20m share sale, warning of 'going concern issues' following permit refusal

Oil and gas exploration firm Barryroe has said it can no longer proceed with a proposed €20m share sale to raise capital following a "surprising and extremely disappointing" decision by Eamon Ryan refusing the company's application to continue drilling operations off the Cork coast.

In a stock market announcement on Thursday, the firm said it had "very limited working capital," and was communicating with shareholders regarding its future funding.

Barryroe also warned that the Minister's refusal and consequential delay to the proposed share sale had created going concern issues for the company that will delay the publication of its annual accounts.

"The Company is engaging in discussions with its substantial shareholders in relation to potentially funding the Company going forward. There can be no guarantee that these discussions will be successful such that additional funding will be secured in the near future," the firm said.

The company added that it was "considering all options," in relation to Minister's refusal to grant permission, saying it will update the market on its financing situation as soon as practicable.

Last month, Barryroe said it received a letter from Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan that he was not satisfied with the financial capability of the applicants. Legislation requires Lease Undertaking applicants to have a tangible net worth that is 3.5 times the total financial commitments.

In an update in November, Barryroe's CEO Alan Curran said the company had secured €40m in new funding from Larry Goodman’s Veven Unlimited to allow it to proceed to the next phase of drilling off the Cork coast and confirmed it had submitted additional information regarding the new funding to the Department.

If the Lease Undertaking was granted, Curran said they would have moved rapidly to commence preparations for drilling operations in 2024.

In response to the decision, Davy analyst Colin Grant said the letter from the Minister is disappointing but also not surprising given its stance on energy policy.

"Smaller equity funded companies only ever raise 1x the capital that is required for their financial commitments and do not raise 3.5x this amount," he said in a note. "Therefore, no small oil and gas or resources stock could ever meet this criterion no matter how valuable or strategically important its assets might be."