Good weather leads to fall in energy production among Irish wind farms, new report shows 

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour was €105.18, down 16% from €125.57 in April, a Wind Energy Ireland report showed.
Wind farms provided 35% of Ireland’s electricity in first five months of the year, the monthly wind energy report found.

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 10:34
Cáit Caden

The good weather in the second half of May meant that the share of electricity demand met by wind energy was down at 21%, according to a new report. 

However, wind farms provided 35% of Ireland’s electricity in first five months of the year, the monthly wind energy report found.

The report by Wind Energy Ireland also suggested Irish consumers should eventually see a further drop in their energy bills as wholesale electricity prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in May.

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour was €105.18, down 16% from €125.57 in April.

"The continued fall in wholesale electricity prices is welcome news. Consumers and businesses are struggling every day with high energy bills,” said Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland.

These prices are still above the average of between €50 and €70 paid before the energy crisis.

“We are expecting to see significant progress in the second half of this year with new wind farms connecting to the grid, solar projects coming on stream and the first offshore wind projects applying for planning permission,” said Mr Cunniffe.

“Wind energy projects are moving at pace, and the quicker we have wind farms up and running, the sooner we can rely on more Irish renewable energy to provide our electricity and reduce our reliance on volatile imported fossil fuels,” he continued.

Wind Energy Ireland is the representative body for the Irish wind industry with nearly 200 members.

