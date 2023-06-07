Former MBNA offices in Carrick-on-Shannon to attract FDI and start-ups following €9m investment

A business campus in Leitrim is anticipated to attract foreign direct investment and start-ups to the region following a €9m investment.
The investment into the 112,000 site aims to grow jobs at the former MBNA offices, now Avant Money, in Carrick-On-Shannon which once employed 1,200 people at its height.
“Growth stage businesses often struggle to find suitable accommodation thus hampering their ability to expand and reach their full potential,” said Lar Power, chief executive of Leitrim County Council.
“We have brought five office spaces ranging in size from 1,500 to 2,700 sq ft spaces to the market, for immediate rent, the first two of which were occupied straight away,” he continued.
The redevelopment project is backed by the Rural Regeneration Development Funding scheme run by the State.
Over 22,000 sq ft of the building is being redeveloped into Grade A co-working office accommodation for companies with more than 10 employees, as well as a flexible landing space for new FDI clients or businesses seeking a second base.
The campus is currently the base for 200 Avant Money employees, who occupy a quarter of the 20-year-old building and provide financial services to clients throughout Ireland.