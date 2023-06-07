Former MBNA offices in Carrick-on-Shannon to attract FDI and start-ups following €9m investment

The redevelopment project is backed by the Rural Regeneration Development Funding scheme run by the State.
Former MBNA offices in Carrick-on-Shannon to attract FDI and start-ups following €9m investment

The campus is currently the base for 200 Avant Money employees, who occupy a quarter of the 20-year-old building and provide financial services to clients throughout Ireland. Pic: Brian Farrell No repro fee

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 08:28
Cáit Caden

A business campus in Leitrim is anticipated to attract foreign direct investment and start-ups to the region following a €9m investment.

The investment into the 112,000 site aims to grow jobs at the former MBNA offices, now Avant Money, in Carrick-On-Shannon which once employed 1,200 people at its height.

“Growth stage businesses often struggle to find suitable accommodation thus hampering their ability to expand and reach their full potential,” said Lar Power, chief executive of Leitrim County Council.

“We have brought five office spaces ranging in size from 1,500 to 2,700 sq ft spaces to the market, for immediate rent, the first two of which were occupied straight away,” he continued.

The redevelopment project is backed by the Rural Regeneration Development Funding scheme run by the State.

Over 22,000 sq ft of the building is being redeveloped into Grade A co-working office accommodation for companies with more than 10 employees, as well as a flexible landing space for new FDI clients or businesses seeking a second base.

The campus is currently the base for 200 Avant Money employees, who occupy a quarter of the 20-year-old building and provide financial services to clients throughout Ireland.

More in this section

Brennan Bakeries to pay €15k to former worker dismissed for smoking in company carpark Brennan Bakeries to pay €15k to former worker dismissed for smoking in company carpark
Dealz stores owner says trial to convert six outlets to Pepco going well  Dealz stores owner says trial to convert six outlets to Pepco going well 
US-IT-COMPUTERS-TELECOMMUNICATION-APPLE Apple shares stall as new $3,499 headset still to prove 'a must-own device'
<p>Net profit came in at €1.2bn for the quarter that ended in April, exceeding analysts' average expectations of €980m in a Refinitiv poll. Photo: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos Dublin</p>

Zara-owner Inditex Q1 profit beats forecasts as sale boon continues

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd