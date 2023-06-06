Apple shares stall as new $3,499 headset still to prove 'a must-own device'

Much will depend on the development of a “killer app” for the Vision Pro virtual reality headset, said one analyst.
Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset is displayed during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 19:13
Jeran Wittenstein and Subrat Patnaik

The stock market’s cool response to the launch of Apple’s mixed-reality headset left investors pondering what will provide the next push for a rally that has propelled the shares into record territory.

Having hit an all-time peak in the hours leading up to Monday’s product event, shares in the iPhone maker have slipped and eased further in the latest session, as analysts said the eye-popping price of $3,499 (€3,274) for the Vision Pro headset would limit its mass-market appeal. 

Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring is looking to October for the next potential catalyst, when he expects to learn more about initial headset volumes and the precise timing of the launch. 

Much will depend on the development of a “killer app” that takes the new technology “from niche to mainstream”, he said in a research note.

Given its lofty valuation, Apple needs newsflow to remain positive. After this year’s 38% rally, the stock is priced at 28 times profits projected over the next 12 months, the highest since early 2022.

The towering valuation is more a reflection of the firm’s balance-sheet strength, with all that means for buybacks and dividends, than it is of immediate growth prospects.

Analysts expect sales this year to decline for the first time since 2016. What is enticing investors the most is the longer-term durability of Apple’s revenue streams.

“I’m not concerned that it is more expensive than other hardware companies, because those never figured out how to turn a hardware story into a recurring platform business,” said Jonathan Curtis at Franklin Equity Group.

When it comes to the Vision Pro headset, the company’s ability to bring the product to a mass market will be crucial. 

And according to analysts at DA Davidson, there are “important structural challenges” in terms of its adoption by consumers. 

Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, said Apple failed to identify why the headset is a must-own device for consumers, “at least for now”. 

But of course, the muted market reaction doesn’t detract from the product’s long-term potential, and Mr Zino said he was “impressed by its best-in-class hardware/immersive capabilities”. 

Bloomberg

