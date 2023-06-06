Brennan Bakeries to pay €15k to former worker dismissed for smoking in company carpark

A former employee of joseph Brennan's Bakeries has been awarded €15,000 for unfair dismissal after he was fired for smoking in his van in the bakery car park.

In a decision issued by the Workplace Relations Commission on 22 May 2023, it was ruled that although smoking outside a designated smoking area was against Joseph Brennan’s Bakeries’ company policy, there were a number of “serious defects” in the process of dismissing the employee.

The complainant, Darren Kiernan, was dismissed from his job as a General Operative with Brennan’s in December 2021, after he was seen on CCTV smoking in his personal van in the site parking lot, rather than the designated smoking shed.

Brennan’s said that statutory health and safety regulations relating to the processing of flour and other combustible materials meant that smoking outside designated areas on the site was a serious misconduct, and that the company disciplinary policy states that this is grounds for immediate dismissal.

Brennan’s noted that there were three previous incidents of employees being dismissed for smoking in the wrong place, and in this case Mr Kiernan was smoking in his van which was approximately 20 yards from a diesel tank, 50 yards from the boiler house and 75 yards from the flour silos.

Mr Kiernan said that he had been given permission to smoke in his van by the manager of the site, Trevor Glavin, but Brennan’s said that Mr Glavin denied this, and the company preferred his account during investigation of the incident.

Coming to his decision, WRC Adjudication Officer David James Murphy said that if Mr Glavin had given permission, it would have likely amounted to a serious misconduct on his part.

The adjudicator said that the moment this defence was raised, the investigation (which was being conducted by a subordinate of Mr Glavin) should have been restarted with a more appropriately placed member of management, to conduct an appropriately independent investigation.

The decision also identified an issue with the way the former employee was interviewed about the CCTV footage, without prior warning that he was at risk of dismissal.

The adjudicator ruled that while it was reasonable for Brennan’s to treat smoking outside the designated area as grounds for dismissal, the employer did not properly investigate Mr Kiernan’s claim that he had permission.

Mr Kiernan was awarded a total of €30,000 for financial loss under section 7 of the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, as he was dismissed in 2021 and subsequently secured a lower-paid position.

However, the award was halved to €15,000, as the WRC adjudicator sad that Mr Kiernan was “well aware” that what he was doing was contrary to company policy.

It was determined that even if his defence of having permission from the site manager was successful, Brennan’s would still have been within their rights to issue a disciplinary sanction short of dismissal.