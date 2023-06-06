Clare-headquartered sensor manufacturer acquired by US multinational 

Shannon-headquartered multinational designer and manufacturer, Tekelek has been acquired by US maker of liquid-level gauges, Rochester Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Employing more than 200 employees, Tekelek designs and sells liquid-level sensors and provides expertise in non-contact ultrasound and free-space radar technology.

Founded in 1995, the Clare company began as a contract R&D manufacturer before starting its own branded products in 2002. Since then, the firm - which is led by CEO, Peter McCarthy - has expanded across the world, with facilities in Hong Kong, China, the UK, Malaysia, Egypt and the US.

The company has also expanded into the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, whereby everyday physical items can be connected and monitored online.

More recently, the Tekelek company purchased Louth-based Dunraven Systems, a monitoring solutions firm whose products are used across 28 countries.

Tekelek's acquirer, Rochester Solutions, is a Dallas-based multinational also specialising in liquid-level sensors, with its latest acquisition part of a multi-year strategy to expand the firm's technical portfolio.

In addition to its Texas headquarters, the firm also operates additional facilities in Mexico, Belgium, UK, and China.

This is the firm's fourth acquisition in the liquid-level sensor space, with Rochester's president, Ben Lease saying the purchase of Tekelek "provides us with wireless sensor technologies supporting software platforms that drive delivery and logistics efficiencies.

"Tekelek’s existing customer base will benefit from the combined company’s extensive resources in liquid level sensor measurement, including additional products and deep design and engineering expertise."