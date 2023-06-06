SuperValu owner Musgrave renews contract with Ballymaguire Foods in a deal worth €170m

Cork-based wholesale and retail group Musgrave has renewed its contract with ready meal producer Ballymaguire Foods in a deal worth €170m.

Ballymaguire Foods will continue to supply its products to the SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak chains under Musgrave as part of the five-year contract.

“We’ve worked with the Musgrave Group for over 13 years and are very pleased to see how much we have grown in that time,” said Edward Spelman, managing director and co-owner of Ballymaguire Foods.

Ballymaguire Foods is a sister company to Country Crest, founded by Michael and Gabriel Hoey. The business works with local farmers and directly employs around 250 people, including chefs and producers.