Paddy Power owner and PwC shun vote on scandal-hit business group CBI 

Dozens of the UK’s largest businesses have suspended engagement with the Confederation of British Industry
Paddy Power owner and PwC shun vote on scandal-hit business group CBI 

UK business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry, which employs about 300 people, is facing potential collapse in the wake of a series of allegations from CBI staff including two who said they were raped by colleagues.

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 14:29
Sabah Meddings

Big businesses are shunning a crucial meeting to decide the future of the Confederation of British Industry, or CBI, the lobby group facing potential collapse amid a sexual assault scandal.

Companies such as BT Group, PwC, and Paddy Power parent Flutter — will not take part in the vote on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dozens of the UK’s largest businesses suspended engagement with the group in the wake of a series of allegations from CBI staff, including two who said they were raped by colleagues. The CBI has said companies that suspended their memberships could take part in the vote, yet many are choosing to stay away.

Companies that quit the group entirely, including banking group NatWest and retailer John Lewis, were not invited to take part.

The CBI, under newly-appointed director-general Rain Newton-Smith, will announce the outcome, after announcing a reform programmne that it hopes can win back the support of business. The vote needs more than 50% to pass, with members receiving one vote each. If the majority vote “no” the CBI will be wound down.

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said  there was “no point” in talking to the CBI while it is dealing with the allegations. 
British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said  there was “no point” in talking to the CBI while it is dealing with the allegations. 

The organisation, which lobbies the UK government, including in the North, on behalf of business and claims to represent 190,000 firms, has told staff to expect job cuts as it has been forced to take “difficult decisions” after the wave of cancellations, said a CBI spokesperson.

The majority of its £25m (€29m) annual income comes from membership fees. The CBI employs about 300 people.

The UK government suspended engagement with the CBI in April. British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said at a business event that month that there was “no point” in talking to the CBI while it is dealing with the allegations. 

Members have been sent a prospectus outlining the CBI’s turnaround plan, while the CBI has appointed ethics consultancy Principia Advisory to help overhaul its operations. Fox Williams, the law firm, has been hired to investigate the allegations.

While a number of businesses have said they will not be attending, others are continuing to listen to the CBI’s plans. Guinness maker Diageo will be sending a representative to the meeting, said a person familiar with the matter.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Twitter manager quits amid row over handling of transgender topics

More in this section

Ryanair financials Ryanair flew 17m passengers in May, climbing 10% on 2022
Irish hotel group Dalata to open first London Maldron Maldron-owner Dalata acquires London Apex Hotel for €62m
LinkedIn stock Microsoft expects Ireland's Data Protection Commission to fine Linkedin €425m
<p>The contract marks the most ambitious partnership in Ireland to date as Ørsted becomes a 50/50 partner in a pipeline of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast. Pic: Neil Michael </p>

ESB and Ørsted sign landmark deal for Irish offshore wind development

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd