ESB and Ørsted sign landmark deal for Irish offshore wind development

The contract has the potential to deliver up to five gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects, and the first of these offshore wind projects are expected to compete in the next Irish offshore wind auction, ORESS 2.1.
The contract marks the most ambitious partnership in Ireland to date as Ørsted becomes a 50/50 partner in a pipeline of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast. Pic: Neil Michael 

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 11:13
Cáit Caden

The country’s largest electricity provider ESB has signed an agreement with renewable energy multinational Ørsted to develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio in a landmark deal.

The contract marks one of the most ambitious partnership in Ireland to date as Ørsted becomes a 50/50 partner in a pipeline of offshore wind development projects off the Irish coast.

“With a strong Irish onshore portfolio already in place, we are delighted to begin our journey in the Irish offshore market with ESB; the company that brought electricity to Ireland, and that today plays a leading role in the path to net-zero,” said Duncan Clark, senior vice president and head of UK and Ireland at Ørsted.

The deal has the potential to deliver up to five gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy and complementary renewable hydrogen projects, and the first of these offshore wind projects are expected to compete in the next Irish offshore wind auction, ORESS 2.1.

