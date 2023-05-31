Advanced Cosmetics scoops Best Enterprise Award

The Ballina-based company was named National Enterprise of the Year at the 23rd Enterprise Ireland Awards
Advanced Cosmetics was set up by cosmetic chemist Noreen Hackett in 2018, before launching to market in 2022. Picture: Martina Regan

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 20:30
Cáit Caden

Mayo-based Advanced Cosmetics, which works with brands that are trying to get their products to market, scooped the top prize at this year’s Enterprise Ireland Awards.

“Year on year, the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming through the process is getting stronger,” said Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney. 

“We should not be surprised, given the innovation and endurance that businesses have shown in the past couple of years.” 

Advanced Cosmetics was set up by cosmetic chemist Noreen Hackett in 2018, before launching to market in 2022. Prior to founding Advanced Cosmetics’ manufacturing arm, Ms Hackett gained experience in product development with cosmetic brands across Ireland and the UK.

The business works with companies from formulation of products through to packaging.

Other winners

Meanwhile, at the event in the Mansion House, the Wicklow Hops Company won the Innovation Award. The company uses technology in yeast fermentation and the growing of bacteria for its drinks.

The Best Export Award went to Wild Irish Seaweed in Clare, which is one of the few handpicked wild seaweed companies in Europe.

Dublin-based IMVIZAR was awarded Best Start Up. The company creates augmented reality for tourist attractions, universities and entertainers.

The winner of the Green/Sustainability Award was Cream of the Crop in Dublin, which is a zero-waste company that creates food from surplus produce.

The One To Watch Award went to Watt Footprint in Westmeath, which is an energy management company. This year’s winners share a €50,000 investment fund.

Also honoured at the event was West Cork Distillers, winning the Outstanding Achievement Award. The company began with their Local Enterprise Office and then accessed support from Enterprise Ireland to grow their business globally. 

Established by school friends Ger McCarthy, John O’Connell, and Denis McCarthy in 2003 the company now employs over 150 in their hometown of Skibbereen and exports their whiskey to over 70 countries.

Enterprise Ireland is a State body which invests in small- and medium-sized businesses across Ireland.

