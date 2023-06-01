Pfizer secures US approval for RSV vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, as rival GSK won authorisation for a similar immunisation less than a month ago.

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, called Abrysvo, will now go head-to-head with GSK to convince doctors to choose their shots. The RSV space is set to become even more crowded as Moderna is working on an injection for the respiratory disease that’s based on the same messenger RNA technology powering its covid-19 vaccine.