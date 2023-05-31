Irish wind energy consultants GDG to create 500 jobs as part of expansion

Irish-based offshore wind energy consultants, Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions have announced plans to recruit up to 500 people in the next five years to support the firm's new Engineering Hub and rising demand.

Headquartered in Dublin with additional offices in Cork and Belfast, the company services offshore wind projects across the world, with recent projects taking place across Europe, Australia and Taiwan.

Founded by now executive director, Paul Doherty in 2011, GDG currently employs 190 people across its operations and was acquired in 2021 by UK-based group, Venterra. The new roles announced on Wednesday will focus on engineering analysis, numerical modelling and offshore design, with the recruitment spanning from graduates to senior level.

As GDG's workforce expands, the firm hopes to further grow demand, targeting its customer base in Europe, the US and Asia.

“I am delighted to hear that Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG), plan to recruit 500 professionals over the next five years," said Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney.

"In addition to this welcome news, this project supports Government plans to have Ireland carbon neutral by 2050. Wind energy provides an emissions-free, clean and renewable energy source and initiatives like this that create employment and advance our decarbonisation goals are fully supported."

In the last two years, GDG has undergone considerable growth and has delivered 35 GW of offshore wind projects. As renewable energy sector gains further momentum, executive director, Paul Doherty said, "Today's announcement further builds on GDG's successful track record of assembling an industry and world-leading team of experts to meet the growing demand for offshore wind energy.

"Our ambitions extend beyond Europe to the US and Asian markets as we strive to become the global leader in the offshore wind industry."

Also welcomed by IDA Ireland, chief executive, Michael Lohan said GDG's expansion will "add important capacity to Ireland's offshore wind supply chain," positioning Ireland as GDG's global engineering hub for a global client base.

“The offshore wind sector offers Ireland substantial economic and employment benefits and contributes significantly to addressing climate change," Mr Doherty continued. "We cannot standstill - time is not on our side, we are investing in our future - we must grasp these opportunities."