Cork automation specialist acquired by PM Group

Founded in 2008, Milestone Solutions employs 160 people across its operations, reporting revenue of €18.5m in 2022
Image from left to right: Will Wilmott, MD Milestone Solutions, Rosita Fennell, CFO PM Group, Dave Murphy, CEO PM Group.

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 10:07
Emer Walsh

Irish-headquartered project delivery company, PM Group has acquired Cork automation firm Milestone Solutions for an undisclosed amount in a move that will "enhance PM Group's automation and manufacturing services to clients."

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal will see Milestone operate under 'a PM Group Company," with the two already firms sharing a number of common clients including MSD, Lily, Pfizer and Alexion.

The two companies have previously worked together on a number of projects requiring automation or manufacturing, with Milestone specialising in these areas across Pharma, Life Sciences and FMCG sectors.

Recording revenue of €18.5m in 2022, Milestone forecasts total revenues of around €25m by the end of 2023, currently employing 160 people working on projects across Ireland, the US, Belgium and Germany. 

Founded in 2008, the firm is led by Managing Director, Will Wilmot, and Operations Director, Kieran Nolan, both of whom will remain with the business following the acquisition.

The firm's acquirer, PM Group employs more than 3,500 people across its operations, managing more than €6bn in capital projects. With offices in both Cork and Dublin, the employee-owned group was founded in 1973 and has since expanded across the world, announcing last year that it would be hiring 500 people in 2022 on the back of a reported €43.9m in operating profit.

“We are delighted to announce that Milestone Solutions is joining PM Group which will significantly enhance our digital project delivery capabilities," said PM Group chief executive, Dave Murphy.

"We have experience collaborating with the team at Milestone on projects over the years, which gives us great confidence in how our two businesses will fit together strategically, operationally and culturally.”

Milestone managing director, Will Wilmot said the acquisition would "allow us to deliver greater value to our clients both in capital project investments and ongoing facility management."

