AI wave sweeps chip maker Nvidia into the trillion dollar club

A rally driven on the potential for artificial intelligence is driving the shares in some of the world’s largest technology companies, with chip makers joining in the rally

The artificial-intelligence hype continued to fuel appetite for tech shares, with Nvidia shares surging by almost 4% and becoming the world’s first chipmaker with a $1trn market capitalisation after announcing several AI-related products over the weekend.

“Yes, AI does have great potential and it does appear to be the ‘next big thing’,” wrote Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter.

“But I don’t see how that promise can offset the reality of higher interest rates and more pressure on the economy, at least not for a sustainable period,” he said.

Nvidia now joins Google-owner Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft with trillion-dollar valuations. Fewer than 10 companies globally have ever achieved this level.

No other company embodies Wall Street’s current obsession with AI more than Nvidia.

It has become the world’s biggest maker of the specialised chips needed to power a new generation of AI products, surpassing Advanced Micro Devices and Intel in capability just as the viral success of ChatGPT has virtually every company around the world baking AI into its operations.

In a speech at the National Taiwan University over the weekend, Jensen Huang shared the philosophy that has brought his company to this moment: “Run, don’t walk,” he said. “Either you are running for food, or you are running from becoming food.”

Risk-taking

Mr Huang’s urgency — and his willingness to take risks that other rule-by-committee businesses dare not — is what compelled Nvidia, the Silicon Valley chipmaker he founded 30 years ago, to make big bets on artificial intelligence years before anyone else was taking it seriously. Today, it’s proving to be the company’s golden goose.

Nvidia’s shares have soared since last week when it gave an AI-fuelled sales forecast that shattered analysts' estimates.

The shares continued to gain on Tuesday after announcing several new artificial intelligence-related products over the weekend that touch on everything from robotics to gaming to advertising and networking.

Mr Huang also unveiled an AI supercomputer platform that will help tech companies create their own versions of ChatGPT.

“It’s too much,” Mr Huang said during his presentation of the platform in Taiwan. “I know it’s too much.”

Not everyone is bullish. In an interview last week, Cathie Wood, whose flagship ARK Innovation fund cut its holding in Nvidia in January, warned the computer-chip industry’s boom-bust cycles pose risks.

“There are a few reasons we take some pause,” she said, with competition growing among firms for a piece of the AI market. She called Nvidia a “a check-the-box stock”.

• Bloomberg