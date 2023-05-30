Supermarket giant Asda clinches €2.63bn fuel and convenience stores deal

The UK's third-largest supermarket Asda said it plans to acquire the petrol forecourts and convenience store operations in the UK and Ireland of its sister business, EG Group, in a deal worth £2.27bn (€2.63bn).

The EG Group is best known here for the 145 KFC franchise outlets it runs across Ireland, which it bought from the Herbert Group three years ago. EG's Irish business is run out of Blackburn in England.