Nestlé and Unilever replace veteran finance chiefs as grocery giants fight inflation         

Nestlé and Unilever are replacing their veteran chief financial officers, part of a changing of the guard at the grocery and food giants as inflation pressures the industry.

Anna Manz, the finance boss of the London Stock Exchange Group, will take over from Nestlé CFO Francois-Xavier Roger when she leaves her current role.

Unilever’s Graeme Pitkethly plans to retire by the end of May next year. The 56-year-old finance executive will be working with a new CEO starting in July as Royal Friesland Campina’s Hein Schumacher takes over from Alan Jope.

Others in the industry like Reckitt Benckiser and Carlsberg are also hiring new bosses. The changes come as the industry grapples with a cost-of-living crisis that’s forcing shoppers to tighten their belts and trade down to unbranded products.

The new managers will need to stem the erosion of market share without spending too much on advertising or new products, threatening profitability.

Ms Manz, 50, will be the first female CFO in Nestlé’s 157-year history and the most senior woman in the company. Last week, the group picked Stephanie Pullings Hart, a former executive, as its next head of operations.

Mr Roger and Mr Pitkethly took on their finance roles just months apart in 2015. The consumer-goods makers both doubled shareholders’ money when including reinvested dividends during their tenures.

Mr Roger, 61, helped steer Nestlé during a period of impressive growth even as the pandemic caused supply shortages, disruption and uneven demand in recent years. After handing over to Ms Manz he will “pursue new professional challenges”, Nestlé said without elaborating.

“We are disappointed to see Roger go, as he has built, to our eyes, an effective partnership with Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider,” a Jefferies analyst wrote in a research note.

Mr Roger helped manage more than 100 deals, including the sale of Nestlé’s dermatology business, the purchase of licenses to sell coffee products under the Starbucks brand and the divestment of part of the company’s stake in L’Oreal.

