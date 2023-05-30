ITV shares fall in wake of Schofield exit from broadcaster

Shares in ITV hit a five-month low after one of its biggest names, Phillip Schofield, quit after admitting to lying to the broadcaster about a relationship with a young worker on daytime show This Morning.

Mr Schofield, a TV star in Britain for more than three decades, resigned from ITV last week, saying he had an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with his colleague, who was a teenager when the presenter first met him.