New efficiency grant to half energy costs for small businesses

A new energy grant for small companies has been announced by Minister Simon Coveney which will reduce costs for businesses hoping to invest in more energy-efficient technologies.

Detailing the grant at the Building Better Business event in the University of Limerick, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said the grant will make a "significant contribution," to reducing energy output, covering 50% of costs to a maximum amount of €5,000.

The new support, available through the Local Enterprise Offices, will enable small businesses to invest in technologies and equipment to make their businesses more energy efficient.

In addition to reducing costs, Minister Coveney said it will reduce the impact of small businesses on the environment as well as enable them to become more competitive over time.

The grant will be available to companies who through participation in the Green for Micro, GreenStart or SEAI Energy Audit programmes have identified the technology and equipment need and benefits.

"The new Energy Efficiency Grant is the natural next step for all those companies that have identified their needs around energy reduction, Mr Coveney continued. "This grant will make it more feasible for small businesses to engage in this process and hopefully set them on a more sustainable path."

"The new grant is the next step for companies that have identified their needs around energy reduction and this will enable them to make those changes in their business," said Chair of the Network of Local Enterprise Offices, John Magee.

"We are seeing a huge shift in the mindset of small businesses in recent years around sustainability. It is not just a word anymore but sits at the heart of business objectives and we must continue to help businesses in reaching those objectives.”