US Essential Oil maker chooses Cork as European headquarters

US Essential oil maker, doTERRA has expanded its operations across Ireland, officially opening a manufacturing facility in Cork - the first of its kind outside of the United States.

Serving as doTERRA's European manufacturing headquarters, the Blarney facility will distribute the company's products to its European marketplace as well as increase distribution capacities across the Middle East and Africa. Employing 65 staff members, the new facility produces up to 10 million bottles of essential oils each year.

As production increases, the company will grow its staff in quality control, supply chain management, finance, legal, and HR, with the ability to increase to 100 team members over time.

Attending the official opening, Finance Minister, Michael McGrath called doTerra's new site a "real vote of confidence," with €12m being invested in the North Cork facility. "I want to thank doTERRA for choosing Ireland and wish them every success as they expand further into Europe," Mr McGrath continued.

Founded in 2008, the company name derives from Latin, meaning "gift of the earth." Its 95,000-square-foot Blarney facility consists of cleanrooms, bottling rooms, office space, testing laboratories, cold storage and warehousing. According to doTERRA, it has enabled the business to cut carbon emissions by more than 2,000 metric tonnes and has halved shipping times from the United States to Europe.

Headquartered in Utah, doTERRA offers products across sun care, diffusers, supplements and essential oils. According to its most recent financial statement filed to the Company Registration Office, the company reported revenue exceeding €700m, with total profit just under €35m.

“Our new facility demonstrates dōTERRA’s long-term vision and commitment to supporting our growing customer base throughout Europe and surrounding markets,” said Greg Cook, dōTERRA Co-Founder and Board Chair.

“Our presence in Ireland has created employment opportunities for skilled workers, improved our ability to respond to our customers’ needs, and dramatically reduced our environmental impact.”

Supported by IDA Ireland, chief executive, Michael Lohan called Ireland a "strategic entry point to Europe" due to its "ideal geographic location combined with local resources and skilled workforce."

"doTERRA’ s presence in Cork shows the confidence business leaders have in a region known for its adaptability and agility. We look forward to a continued partnership with dōTERRA and wish them every success.”