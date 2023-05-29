Boss of chipmaker Nvidia says emergence of AI means 'everyone is a programmer now'

In a two-hour presentation, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence, looking to capitalise on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker.

The company last week forecast second-quarter revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates and said it was boosting supply to meet surging demand for its artificial-intelligence chips, which are used to power ChatGPT and many similar services.