French tyre-maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

The company had been present in Russia since 1997 and became the first international tyre company to open its own production plant there in 2004.
French tyre-maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

The Davydovo plant, located near Moscow, produces up to two million tyres per year, mainly for passenger cars for the Russian and some Northern European markets. File picture

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 13:29

French tyre-maker Michelin said it was selling its Russia Tyre Manufacturing Company and Camso CIS in Russia to Power International Tires, a tyre distributor in the country.

The agreement, approved by local authorities, will keep 250 jobs, mainly based at Michelin's sole Russian plant in Davydovo, the group said.

The Davydovo plant, located near Moscow, employs 750 people. It produces up to two million tyres per year, mainly for passenger cars for the Russian and some Northern European markets.

Michelin said it was impossible for every employee to be transferred to Power International Tires and so those who wished to leave the company would be allowed to do so "under good conditions".

The French company had been present in Russia since 1997 and became the first international tyre company to open its own production plant there in 2004.

It announced last year that it was suspending industrial activity in Russia and exports to the country because of supply chain difficulties following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Following the announcement, Michelin said that sales in Russia represent 2% of the group's total and 1% of its global car tyre production.

The tyre industry has been hit hard by Western sanctions on Russia, which have cut off supplies of critical raw materials and shuttered factories that supply customers outside Russia.

Michelin said in April that the termination of its activities in Russia led to a 25% decline in volumes in the first quarter of this year.

Read More

Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in boost for global food security

- Reuters

More in this section

NGN privacy case Hugh Grant takes part of his lawsuit against Murdoch paper to trial
H&MV Engineering to create 700 jobs with new Limerick headquarters H&MV Engineering to create 700 jobs with new Limerick headquarters
School meals supplier Glanmore Foods acquired by Compass Ireland  School meals supplier Glanmore Foods acquired by Compass Ireland 
Place: FrancePlace: RussiaOrganisation: Michelin
<p>The amended contract matches "evolving needs", said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Pfizer and BioNTech reach a deal with EU to change covid vaccine contract

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd