H&MV Engineering to create 700 jobs with new Limerick headquarters

Global engineering firm, H&MV is to create 700 new jobs with the opening of its new global headquarters in Limerick.

Founded in 1997, the company specialises in design, construction and engineering in the energy market, with 700 jobs set to be filled in the next five years, bringing its total Limerick workforce to more than 1,400.

"I am delighted to be here today in Limerick at H&MV Engineering’s new global HQ," said Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney. "I am particularly excited to share the exciting announcement of the substantial new jobs planned by the company."

The new Castletroy headquarters will include 36,000sq ft of office space, with room for 350 employees including engineering VR facilities, relaxation areas, a games room and a gym. Recruitment is currently underway, with the new Limerick site serving as a major centre for the company's key roles.

This announcement follows the recent expansion of the company’s Dublin office within the last 12 months, with a new Thurles office that opened in 2022 and an upcoming expansion to its Cork office before the end of 2023. The company also operates international offices in London, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Oslo, Madrid, Hosur, and Bangalore.

Recently marking 25 years in business, H&MV has grown to serve clients in the data centre, renewables and utility sectors from its locations in Ireland, the UK, and across the Nordics, the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa.

"This is the latest expansion for H&MV Engineering since the foundation of the business in 1997," said H&MV chief executive, PJ Flanagan. "Our new global HQ will serve as the base for delivering our next phase of growth both in Ireland and internationally."

"I look forward to welcoming employees and clients into our new headquarters in Limerick, and to seeing what the next 25 years will bring to our business as we enter the next chapter of the growth for the business.”

In 2022, a majority stake in H&MV Engineering was acquired by UK firm Exponent. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed however it is understood to be worth more than €100m.