Connolly Motor Group adds 15 jobs at new Sligo outlet

Connolly Brothers' new MG dealership means they now have 16 premises across ten different franchises, with 335 full-time staff
Neil and Kevin Connolly, co-owners of Connolly Motor Group.

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 09:30
Joe Dermody

Connolly Motor Group is adding 15 new jobs with its launch of a main dealership for MG Motor in Collooney, Sligo.

The new Connolly’s MG dealership will open during June. The group is investing €2m in its new North West of Ireland dealership. Trading since 1939, Connolly Motor Group is a family-owned business with dealerships in Galway, Ballina, Sligo and Letterkenny. It currently employs 320 full-time employees across its sites.

The group is run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly. The new MG dealership brings Connolly Motor Group’s total number of outlets to 16 across ten different franchises, with 335 full-time employees in all. The company will begin recruitment immediately.

Neil Connolly, co-owner and director of Connolly Motor Group, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to represent a brand such as MG. The creation of another 15 new full-time jobs in Sligo is a source of pride for Kevin and I as we expand the Connolly Motor Group in the North West.

"This is a fantastic market for the brand and its strategy of a full EV-focused range at market-leading price points which is incredibly attractive, all accompanied with a full seven-year warranty.” 

Connolly Motor Group already has Audi dealerships in Sligo, Ballina and Galway. It has Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Sligo and Galway, Volkswagen dealerships in Sligo, Ballina and Letterkenny, with Volkswagen commercial dealerships in all three centres.

It also has Hyundai Galway, SEAT Sligo, Volvo Galway and CUPRA Sligo as well as running three used Car Centres in Ballina, Sligo and Galway.

Connolly’s MG will have responsibility for MG Motor sales and after-sales services for the North West region — covering the counties of Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Roscommon, and Leitrim.

Gerard Rice, managing director of MG Motor Ireland, said: “MG Ireland is delighted to welcome Connolly Motor Group as our latest partner to join the MG dealer network. Connolly’s MG is based in a prime location in Sligo and will be a key dealership for MG in the North West region.

“We are excited to work closely with the Connolly Motor Group which has an excellent reputation and is committed to serving MG customers in the North West with an exceptional standard of customer care.” 

The new dealership in Collooney is being developed in a building which had been vacant since the financial crisis.

The main showroom space will display up to six hybrid and fully electric cars. The premises will also house a customer reception and individual sales offices, as well as a five-bay workshop with advanced diagnostic equipment.

