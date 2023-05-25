Entries now open for Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2023

Cork Chamber has officially launched the Cork Digital Marketing Awards for 2023, and is welcoming entries from businesses across the country who have made an impact using digital media.

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

Now in their 10th year, the awards are open to a wide variety of entrants across 16 categories, from students and small businesses to large organisations.

Launching this year’s awards, President of Cork Chamber Ronan Murray said that they are a fantastic opportunity for entrants to share the impact they have had through digital marketing.

“The digital revolution in marketing over recent years has positively disrupted how businesses are crafting their growth, engaging their customers and promoting their brands,” he said.

“It is very exciting to see how innovative teams are in the creation of content, in harnessing technology and in achieving real results to deliver on business goals,” he added.

Last year the overall Digital Marketing Legend title was awarded to the International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART), for achievements in digital marketing which “on and offline left a lasting impression”.

Annie FitzGibbon, Director of Member Services with Cork Chamber, encouraged entrants to enter multiple categories that apply to their work, adding that the overall Digital Marketing Legend for 2023 will win a Content Studio Package courtesy of the Irish Examiner, media partner for the awards.

Lisa Coughlan, Marketing Manager at the Irish Examiner, said that the publication is excited to partner with Cork Chamber again this year to support the Cork Digital Marketing Awards, and to “see the dynamic, creative work showcased by the winners”.

She said that in particular, she is excited to find out the overall winner, who will work with the Irish Examiner Content Studio Editor to tell their story and publish it on irishexaminer.com, supported by a digital marketing campaign.

Cork Chamber President Ronan Murray encouraged all marketers, content creators and business owners to take the opportunity to showcase their achievements and enter this year’s awards.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 5th July at 4pm. More details on www.corkchamber.ie.

After being judged independently by a public panel and social media enthusiasts, winners will be announced at an in-person Cork Digital Marketing Awards ceremony on Friday, 6th October 2023.