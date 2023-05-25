Apex Group to open new Limerick office 

Global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd has announced it will be opening a new Limerick office, and is currently recruiting for 18 roles in the city.

The creation of a new Limerick office is supported by IDA Ireland, and will build on Apex Group’s existing Irish presence of around 500 staff across offices in Dublin, Cork, Maynooth and Sligo.

Bryan Atkinson, Country Head for Ireland at Apex Group, said that the new office in Dooradoyle in Limerick city will provide Fund and Corporate Solutions, alongside the Group’s FundRock and EDB brands.

“With its thriving business ecosystem, and established financial services community, Limerick offers an abundant pool of talented and highly skilled professionals to help drive our local growth plans. We would like to thank the IDA Ireland team for their continued support and valuable insights,” he said.

The Group is currently represented in Limerick via management company (“ManCo”) sub-brand FundRock, which has increased in size from 10 people in 2019 to nearly 100 people in 2023.

The Group has advertised for 11 new roles following the announcement of the new office, and is now recruiting for a total of 18 positions in Limerick across fund administration, accounting and corporate services industries.

Apex Group say that their expansion is driven by demand from Irish clients for locally delivered services in Fund Administration, Corporate Solutions, Banking, Depositary & Custody and ManCo services.

Earlier this year the group also announced the planned acquisition of the Irish depositary business of Bank of America, Bank of America Custodial Services Ireland Limited (BACSIL).

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment, Simon Coveney, said that the launch of Apex Group’s new Limerick hub “is further evidence of Ireland’s growing reputation as a sought-after home for international financial services providers”.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added that the new office is “excellent news for Limerick” and complements the Midwest’s strong IFS cluster.

“IDA Ireland remains committed to winning investment and jobs for every region in the country. Supporting and facilitating our global clients to establish and expand in Ireland is central to IDA Ireland’s strategy,” he said.

Established in Bermuda in 2003, Apex Group has over 80 offices worldwide, employing 12,000 people.