Ulster Bank announces 800 further redundancies as part of Irish exit 

Ulster Bank has announced another redundancy programme on Wednesday as part of its ongoing withdrawal from the Irish market which will see approximately 800 jobs lost.

This is the bank's second round of mass layoffs, having previously let go a further 800 people last year, with Ulster Bank expecting this to be its last redundancy programme before its exit.

"Each redundancy programme announcement is a significant moment for our Bank," said chief executive, Jane Howard. "I reiterate my ongoing and sincere gratitude to colleagues for the dedication they have shown and for the important work that they continue to provide."

Employees have been invited to apply for voluntary redundancy during a two-week window, or to enter a period of redeployment where they can look for another role within the company.

“Today is a sad and difficult day for all Ulster Bank staff and their families who have given so much to the Bank and its customers over many years," said head of industrial relations at the Financial Services Union, Gareth Murphy.

"There are shortages of staff throughout all the remaining retail banks. There can be no excuses offered or accepted for any retail bank to say they are having problems recruiting trained staff," Mr Murphy continued.

"This would be an opportune time for Banks to seek to recruit and hire the skilled staff currently exiting Ulster Bank.”

In April, Ulster Bank announced that its remaining 63 branches and ATM services would close permanently as part of its phased withdrawal from the retail banking market in the Republic.

The bank, which has been in Ireland for almost 200 years, had a total of 88 branches across the country, with Permanent TSB acquiring 25 of them as part of a €25m investment programme to expand in the market as its competitor prepared to exit.