Bulmers maker C&C profits soar 75% following price increases

Irish premium drinks company C&C posted a sharp rise in annual profits, driven by a series of price increases in an inflationary environment.

The Bulmers cider maker reported an operating profit of €84m in the year to the end of February, surging 75% compared to the previous year, despite a “challenging backdrop”.

“C&C delivered an improved performance against all financial measures,” said Patrick McMahon, C&C Group's new CEO.

In its Irish division, the company saw net revenues climb more than 24% to €278m, driven by the reopening of on-site trade post-pandemic. Operating profit increased by 49% to €28m with margins growing to 10.1% from 8.4%.

C&C said its total on-trade customer numbers were down 0.6% across the island of Ireland, however the firm continued to grow its share in the market to 40.4%.

This drop in footfall was offset by a rise in customers ordering online. C&C said 81% of on-trade customers are now ordering online in February compared to 66% a year ago.

Bulmers volume increased 9.1% in the year, driven by 58% growth in the onsite-trade following the removal of covid restrictions.

“As anticipated, the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing, in the offsite-trade, resulted in a volume decline of 10.5%,” the company said.

Bulmers remains the largest and most popular cider brand in Ireland, according to the company's annual results.

Last week, C&C said one of its units had faced delays in time and costs to integrate a business management software, which is expected to have a one-off impact on the group's profit in fiscal 2024.

The company also announced David Forde will step down from his role of CEO after almost three years and has since been replaced by the group's former finance chief Mr McMahon.

The implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning system in the Matthew Clark and Bibendum business (MCB) was taking longer than expected, which is now expected to impact the unit's profitability, the company said in a statement.

- Additional reporting by Reuters