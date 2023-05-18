US firms UDC and PPG open new manufacturing site in Shannon

US manufacturer Universal Display Corporation and coatings company PPG have opened a new manufacturing facility in Shannon focusing on the production of organic LEDs, with an initial €10m investment set to double the site's production capacity.

Following the initial investment will be subsequent multimillion-euro expenditures and multiyear, multiphase expansions of the site.

Currently, the site employs 50 people in roles across engineering, supply chain, chemistry, and technicians, with its headcount set to exceed 100 as further investments roll out.

Speaking at the site's official opening, Minister Norma Foley, called the investment a "significant development for the Mid-West region."

"By working in partnership, PPG and UDC have grown exponentially, broadening global manufacturing operations in Ireland, building on successful foundations and developing this impressive Shannon facility."

Founded in 1994, Universal Display Corporation has grown to become a multinational LED manufacturer, and owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide.

In 2021, the firm announced the opening of its Shannon site in collaboration with PPG, a painting materials company operating across more than 75 countries.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our new OLED manufacturing site with PPG, our long-term partner of more than two decades, as well as esteemed Ireland elected officials, key associations and colleagues,” said Steven V. Abramson, president and CEO of Universal Display Corporation.

“This new site represents a major infrastructure investment for the future of the OLED industry. The region’s great workforce talent, driven by strong education systems here in Ireland, and its commitment to innovation helped our decision process in selecting Shannon as the facility’s location."

Supported by IDA Ireland, interim chief executive, Mary Buckley said "It's great to see the opening of this facility following on from the announcement in 2021 by UDC and PPG to locate in Shannon and create 100 jobs."

“We are delighted to work with these companies who are at the cutting edge of their industry."