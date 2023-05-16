Kelly signs Serena Williams to financial advisory firm

Former Teneo chief Declan Kelly has added tennis icon Serena Williams to his growing portfolio of stellar achievers at his new financial services advisory firm Consello Group.
The Tipperary man has already recruited seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, with former Citigroup mergers & acquisitions chief Mark Shafir also expected to join, reported The Wall Street Journal.
Consello was started in 2022 by Kelly, who had been chief executive of advisory firm Teneo until 2021, when he resigned after behaving inappropriately at a charity event.
Consello is barely a year old, but already has 75 employees and advisers with offices in New York, London, and Miami.
Mr Kelly, a former staff writer with the Irish Examiner, aggressively built up his new firm, bringing in the biggest name in the NFL, Tom Brady, along with other business heavyweights as partners.
Tennis star Williams will be employed as a senior adviser, working closely with Consello’s clients and portfolio companies on various strategic matters, the WSJ said.