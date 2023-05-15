Permanent TSB acquires €915m in Ulster tracker mortgages

The various loan acquisitions has increased PTSB's loan book by 40%
Permanent TSB acquires €915m in Ulster tracker mortgages

Permanent TSB has also acquired 25 former Ulster Bank branch locations in January 2023. Pic; Larry Cummins

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 07:32
Alan Healy

Permanent TSB has completed the acquisition of the performing non-tracker residential mortgage portfolio of Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland following the transfer of 8,000 mortgage loan accounts to the bank.

The mortgages acquired today currently comprise loans with a value of approximately €915m connected to about 11,000 customers and increases Permanent TSB’s mortgage book by approximately 4%.

The acquisition is part of a broader transaction to acquire certain elements of the Ulster Bank retail, sme and asset finance business in the Republic of Ireland. It builds on the €5.2bn mortgage loans acquired by the bank in November 2022, bringing to a total of €6.1bn mortgage loans transferred to Permanent TSB by Ulster Bank. 

In total, Permanent TSB’s mortgage book has increased by 40% when incorporating the €6.1bn mortgage loans transferred.

Permanent TSB also acquired 25 former Ulster Bank branch locations in January 2023 which have since been re-opened as Permanent TSB branches, along with the acquisition of Ulster Bank’s performing micro-SME loan book valued at €165m in February 2023. 

The bank will complete the acquisition of the entire Lombard Asset Finance business shortly bringing all Ulster acquisitions to a close.

More in this section

Analog Devices to create 600 new jobs in Limerick Analog Devices to create 600 new jobs in Limerick
Stripe investor Tiger Global seeks to sell company stakes into secondary market Stripe investor Tiger Global seeks to sell company stakes into secondary market
Dell opens €2m telecoms test lab at Cork campus Dell opens €2m telecoms test lab at Cork campus
<p>The “Collect Near You” service is being trialled for an initial six months at carparks in three Tesco stores: Mitchelstown in Cork, Drogheda in Louth, and Naas in Kildare.</p>

IKEA to trial collections from Tesco carparks

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd