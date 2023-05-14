Stripe investor Tiger Global seeks to sell company stakes into secondary market

The vast majority of assets at Chase Coleman’s firm is in startups
Stripe investor Tiger Global seeks to sell company stakes into secondary market

Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of venture-backed companies, including payments firm Stripe, which was set up by Patrick and John Collison.

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 22:34
Hema Parmar

Tiger Global Management is seeking to offload hundreds of millions of dollars worth of private companies into the secondary market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The vast majority of assets at Chase Coleman’s firm, which managed $51bn (€47bn) at the beginning of the year, is in startups.

Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of venture-backed companies, including ByteDance, Snyk, Discord, Chime, and payments firm Stripe, which was set up by Irish brothers John and Patrick Collison.

The investment firm has hired an adviser to explore options to sell a portion of that, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the New York-based firm declined to comment.

Challenging period

Like many of its peers, Tiger Global is grappling with one of the most challenging periods that venture investors have faced in years. They poured money at a rapid pace into splashy startups, bidding up their valuations, only to get burned in last year’s tech swoon. Tiger Global marked down its venture investments by about 33% last year, resulting in a $23bn decline in value.

Now, as fewer companies are going public, investors are turning to the secondary market to find an exit. They may seek liquidity for several reasons: to provide distributions to clients, fund add-on investments to existing portfolio companies, or ditch companies they don’t believe will bounce back fast enough.

Read More

Jameson will no longer be exported to Russia, distiller confirms

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Mortgage ruling could lead to personal insolvency becoming 'more of an option' 
Electric car plugged into the charging station Germany and France win €10bn race for electric battery factories
Using a mobile phone to make a credit card payment online. Concept - mobile payments and fraud UK online retailer THG shares tumble 17% as buyout talks end
Organisation: Tiger GlobalOrganisation: Stripe
<p>Bottles of Jameson whiskey, produced by Irish Distillers Ltd., are seen as they pass along the production line at the Pernod-Ricard SA bottling plant in Dublin. Picture credit: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg</p>

Jameson will no longer be exported to Russia, distiller confirms

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd