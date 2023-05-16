Irish automation firms Somex and Ward acquired by US multinational

Cork automation firm Somex Automation has been acquired by US company Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Cork's South Link Business Park, Somex Automation provides custom automation equipment and processes for the medical device manufacturing industry.

It was founded in 2003 by managing director Michael Wall. In a statement, MMT said the Somex's 34 employees will continue to operate out of their current facilities and the Somex product offering will go to market under the MMT Automation brand. Wall will join MMT as technical director.

Headquartered in North Carolina, MTT serves the medical device manufacturing industry through development, applications, equipment, technical solutions and aftermarket support.

“This transaction allows us to grow the bespoke automation and integration solutions offered to medical device manufacturers across the globe,” Michael Wall said.

“We will be able to leverage the strengths of both companies and create an even more powerful offering for our customers.”

MMT's chief executive Robbie Atkinson said the automation and process integration expertise of Somex will become a flagship offering of the MMT Automation brand.

“This transaction allows MMT to seamlessly integrate our end-to-end medical device manufacturing to further support our customers on their quest to increase production and expand their ‘lights out’ operation capabilities. The Somex team’s expertise and history of implementation is an asset to our customers.”

Also in recent days, MMT announced the acquisition of Ward Automation Galway. Established in 2007 by Dave McMorrow, it provides automation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical and high-end manufacturing industries.