Mortgage ruling could lead to personal insolvency becoming 'more of an option' 

Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIA) could “become more of an option” following a decision by a court that mortgage management company Pepper Finance must provide a couple with a fixed rate, ratings agency S&P Global has said.

Earlier this week, a Circuit Court ruled that Pepper Finance must give a low-interest fixed-rate to a couple who had difficulty repaying their mortgage. The company, which had acquired the loan, does not offer fixed-rates options.

The case was taken to Tullamore Circuit Court after a Laois couple applied for a PIA because they were struggling to pay their mortgage repayments which had an interest rate of 5.5%.

Pepper Finance rejected the proposal and it was appealed to the Circuit Court. As a result of the ruling, Pepper Finance will be locked into a fixed-rate of 2.5% for the next 25 years.

In its analysis of this case, Darrell Purcell and Rory O’Flaherty, of S&P Global Ratings, said if the court’s decision serves as a precedent, loan servicing companies “may be unable to effectively service loan pools”.

The analysis said that soaring interest rates have left many Irish “reperforming borrowers” on floating-rate mortgages “well in excess of typical fixed rates”.

“Servicers of these loans do not grant fixed-rate products and borrowers can't resort to refinancing elsewhere given their past arrears history,” it said.

It added that while the uptake of PIAs have been relatively low, and have even dropped in recent years, this ruling may have borrowers believe that a PIA can “become more of an option” regardless of the legal uncertainties.

The analysis acknowledges that the take-up of PIAs has been very low and even dropped to 808 in 2022 from 925 in 2021.

“The servicer in this instance did not agree to this PIA, the uptake of PIAs will potentially increase as a result of this ruling,” the analysis said.

“Overall, we expect the effect to be limited to reperforming transactions with third-party servicers, as bank servicers have more options at their disposal when dealing with similar situations.

“It remains to be seen how the ruling affects servicers currently contracted to service reperforming transactions.”

Borrowers who enter into a PIA incur costs and must agree to make monthly payments. The process often results in their credit rating being impaired for a period of time which would make getting financing elsewhere difficult.