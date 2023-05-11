Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Aisling Muldowney has been appointed as a partner in the employment group of A&L Goodbody LLP. She rejoins the law firm from Google, where she was EMEA employment counsel for three years. Aisling trained with ALG and spent 12 years in its IP/IT and employment teams. She advises domestic and international clients on all aspects of employment law, including advising clients on 'atypical' workers such as fixed-term employees, agency workers and contractors, as well as helping clients with employee terms following a merger or acquisition. Aisling holds a law degree from UCD and a Masters in European and International Media Law from University of Edinburgh.
John Treacy has been appointed as chair of the Port of Waterford, following the completion of his role as voluntary chair of Concern Worldwide and his role as CEO at Sport Ireland. John was previously CEO at the Irish Sports Council; during the period of his training for the LA Olympic Games, he also worked with the Irish Export Board. John replaces Des Whelan who completed his term as chair in late 2022 after eight years guiding the Port to growth and through the development of its Masterplan. John joins as the Port focuses on the project developments within its 25-year Masterplan to 2044.
Jacci Fox has been promoted to director with law firm Holmes, based in Limerick. The firm specialises in corporate, insurance and public sector clients, with offices in Limerick, Dublin, Cork and London. Jacci joined in a support role in the commercial unit, then took on a legal executive role. She has managed the firm’s recovery unit since 2000. She has a leadership role in the firm’s operational areas of branding and communication. She completed the Smart Choice Leadership programme. As a director, Jacci heads up the firm’s recovery unit and leads an experienced team of solicitors and legal executives. She also leads, designs and delivers training workshops to support clients’ needs.
Colin Breslin has been appointed as managing director of buying and services for Ireland with retail group Aldi, based at its national buying office in Naas, Co Kildare. Having joined in 2003 as an area manager, he has worked in roles including store operations director (both in Aldi Ireland and UK) before assuming a regional MD role in 2015. In his new role, he will take responsibility for the buying department in Ireland, alongside marketing and communications, national real estate, human resources as well as several other service functions. Aldi will buy more than €1.1bn worth of Irish products this year.
Catherine Lyons has been appointed as a partner with global law firm Kennedys, based in Dublin. Catherine specialises in advising insurer clients on coverage and claims in the financial and construction sectors. She has particular experience in advising on policy coverage in respect of claims to directors’ and officers’ liability and financial institutions policies. She also advises on coverage matters for property and construction policies, as well as subrogated recoveries. Catherine is among 20 partners — 11 women and nine men — appointed globally in the firm’s annual promotions round, taking the worldwide partner count to 316. The firm employs more than 2,400 staff in 43 offices worldwide.
Sinéad Dunphy has been appointed as festival director to lead the Imagine Arts Festival in its 22nd year and beyond. Founder and owner of Eventi Management, specialising in festivals and events, she brings more than 20 years of experience in the arts, cultural and tourism. She has been producer, director and event organiser of events including Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, Cork International Choral Festival and Cork Opera House. Her commitment to arts and events has been acknowledged by several national and regional bodies through various awards, both as an individual and for the companies she represents. She is a regular guest speaker on national and international platforms.