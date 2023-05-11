Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Aisling Muldowney has been appointed as a partner in the employment group of A&L Goodbody LLP. She rejoins the law firm from Google, where she was EMEA employment counsel for three years. Aisling trained with ALG and spent 12 years in its IP/IT and employment teams. She advises domestic and international clients on all aspects of employment law, including advising clients on 'atypical' workers such as fixed-term employees, agency workers and contractors, as well as helping clients with employee terms following a merger or acquisition. Aisling holds a law degree from UCD and a Masters in European and International Media Law from University of Edinburgh.

John Treacy has been appointed as chair of the Port of Waterford, following the completion of his role as voluntary chair of Concern Worldwide and his role as CEO at Sport Ireland. John was previously CEO at the Irish Sports Council; during the period of his training for the LA Olympic Games, he also worked with the Irish Export Board. John replaces Des Whelan who completed his term as chair in late 2022 after eight years guiding the Port to growth and through the development of its Masterplan. John joins as the Port focuses on the project developments within its 25-year Masterplan to 2044.