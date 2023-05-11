My Job: Underwriting our historic, fine art and religious artefacts

For over 135 years, Ecclesiastical Insurance has provided specialist insurance backed by in-house underwriting, claims and risk management teams.

Originally founded in 1887 as the Ecclesiastical Buildings Fire Office to protect Anglican churches and church buildings against the risk of fire, the name Ecclesiastical has remained while the company has grown to offer insurance across a broad range, including faith, charity, heritage, education and real estate across Ireland, Canada, Australia and the UK.

“Ecclesiastical was originally founded to provide insurance for the Anglican Church, and we entered the Irish market in the early 1980s to underwrite insurance for the Church of Ireland,” David Lane explains.

"This is still part of our business, but we now also work with many other religions and sectors across the country. Our structure is rare within the industry.

We are owned by a charity and we aim to deliver a substantial share of our profits back to charities and good causes in order to transform lives and communities. To my knowledge, we are the only company in the world doing this.

Parent company Benefact has given over €150m to good causes across Ireland and the UK through programmes such as the ‘Movement for Good’ awards, which accepts charitable nominations from both its customers and the wider public. Many Irish charities have already benefited from these donations over the years, including Children’s Books Ireland, Jigsaw and Laura Lynn.

In 2022, 31 charities received a share of €576,586, among which was the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA), with a grant of €17,276, and Ireland’s leading national youth environmental education organisation, Eco-Unesco, which received €57,586. The IMMA grant will fund the community outreach project Unseen Traces, with the Eco-Unesco funding assisting its Young Environmentalist Awards.

“The most important thing for us in Ecclesiastical is that we meet the insurance needs of our customers across the sectors in which we operate. We focus on understanding those sectors and the risks associated with them in order to put forward the right propositions.

"The fact that our profits come back into the communities where we operate is very attractive not just for our customers, but also our staff. There are many people out there now who are looking to join companies that have a purpose, and our purpose is inbuilt within the DNA of what we do and have done as an organisation for the past 135 years.

"We are proud of our reputation as one of the most trusted insurers in our markets, and of the positive impact we make by giving back our available profits to charities and good causes."

David Lane's career

A graduate of University College Dublin and a Certified Insurance Director with over 30 years of experience in insurance and financial services, David was appointed Managing Director of Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland in January 2012. Having begun his career as a graduate trainee with Coyle Hamilton Insurance Brokers, he moved into insurance premium finance with Irish Life Finance Group and went on to establish Transamerica Insurance Finance Company.

His next career step was running one of General Electric’s Irish insurance businesses, and subsequently, the company’s western region, which included Ireland, Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands and Belgium.

“Leading a team across a wide range of countries taught me a lot about embracing diversity and different cultures. I also learned the importance of building the best team possible by recruiting people who are not only capable of delivering the technical aspects of their roles but also whose personalities fit the culture of the organisation.”

Benefact Group

Benefact Group has been named the third-biggest corporate giver to charity in The Guide to UK Company Giving. Finishing ahead of corporate giants such as Vodafone Group, Goldman Sachs International and ASDA Stores, the guide from The Directory of Social Change reflects not only the amount of money that companies have donated to charity but also their in-kind support.

Benefact Group has given over €230m to good causes since 2014 and is aiming to reach its cumulative giving target of €285m by 2025. A recent report by the Benefact Group urged corporate partners to support charities through the current funding crisis.

Drawing on insight from beneficiaries of Movement for Good awards, in addition to a survey of 250 charities, it found that charities are struggling to fundraise while facing increasing demands for their services — leading to a cashflow crisis. The majority of charities, 81%, want corporates to provide unrestricted funding so they can use the money to meet essential needs.

Many corporate partners currently require charities to submit a bid for funds linked to a specific project or outcome, but by lifting restrictions on how funds can be used corporate partners can aid charities in achieving their goals while still meeting their own corporate social responsibilities.

The report also found that almost three out of four charities believe that the future of their charity is more in doubt today than it was before the pandemic. “We believe business should be a force for good, and in these challenging times we think this is more important than ever,” concludes David Lane.

“Owned by a charity, we make profits so that we can contribute to the greater good of society. While our model is different, we think all businesses can adopt this philosophy to some degree. We wanted to produce this report to help charities and businesses better understand how they can get the most of their partnerships. We hope this guide will help prepare charities and their business partners to better support each other in the uncertain days ahead.”