Analysis: Ryanair has lofty targets and the confidence that it will hit them

Ryanair is putting its money where its mouth is as it aims to increase the number of passengers it flies a year to 300m over the next decade.

Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair, said it has “substantial headroom” to grow further in Europe, where it already holds a 20% market share, despite the competitive environment.

In the year to the end of March, Ryanair Group flew 168m passengers. To meet its March 2034 target of 300m passengers, the airline company will need to grow passenger traffic by 80%.

To meet this goal, Ryanair Group on Tuesday unveiled a deal with Boeing worth over $40bn (€36.4bn) to supply the airline with 300 new 737-MAX-10 planes between 2027 and 2033.

Of that 300, 50% are expected to be used to replace older models of aircraft but that would still mean a net increase in the size of their fleet of 150.

As it stands, 150 of these new Boeing aircraft are firm commitments from Ryanair with the option for 150 more.

Market share

While Europe might be a competitive market, Mr Wilson said they learned a lot coming out of covid and recovered very well and now they are looking to make the most of that position to grow further.

“A lot of our competitors seem to be happy to get smaller and increase fares and I think there are huge opportunities in the market,” he said.

Ryanair said it currently holds a 20% market share across Europe but Mr Wilson feels there is ample space to grow further in the likes of Spain, the UK, Germany, and France.

“Even in the big markets where we’re number one, there is substantial headroom there,” he said.

Ryanair might have lofty targets, and the confidence that it will hit them, but other airlines are also seeing a bounceback in their bookings.

Ticket sales

Last week, IAG, which owns Aer Lingus and British Airways, said strong ticket sales for summer travel and a winter season beat expectations. This meant that 2023 profit would come in above its previous forecasts.

Lufthansa and Easyjet have also seen robust summer bookings.

Air France-KLM reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and said it was seeing strong summer ticket sales.

This deal with Boeing comes less than a month after the airline announced a €40m investment in the construction of a new four bay 120,000 sq ft hangar in Dublin Airport which when completed by the summer of 2025 is expected to generate 200 more jobs.

Mr Wilson said the company will need to increase investment in a number of areas across Europe if it is to hire and train the people necessary to meet their targets.

“We’ll need more hangar facilities for heavy maintenance, we’ll need more simulator training centres, we’ll need more cabin crew training facilities and engineering training facilities,” Mr Wilson said.

Following the deal with Boeing, Ryanair said it will hire 10,000 more pilots, cabin crew, and engineers.