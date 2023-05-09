Tesco defends chairman John Allan after report of inappropriate behaviour

Supermarket said it has not received any complaints or concerns about Mr Allan after claims the 74-year-old touched the bottom of a senior member of Tesco staff in June at the company’s annual general meeting
Tesco defends chairman John Allan after report of inappropriate behaviour

Tesco chairman John Allan was accused of inappropriate behaviour by four women.

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 12:15
Katie Linsell

Tesco is standing by its chairman John Allan after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by four women.

Britain’s biggest supermarket said it has not received any complaints or concerns about Mr Allan after claims reported in the Guardian newspaper allege the 74-year-old touched the bottom of a senior member of Tesco staff in June at the company’s annual general meeting.

The report also said Mr Allan did the same to a member of staff at the Confederation of British Industry business group in 2019. Mr Allan denies those allegations but does not deny making a comment about a CBI colleague’s appearance, also in 2019, in which he was reported to have said a dress suited her figure.

The latest claims come in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at Britain’s CBI involving a legal investigation and multiple companies seeking to distance themselves from the organisation. Its boss Tony Danker was dismissed following claims of inappropriate behaviour unrelated to the main misconduct allegations.

Mr Allan was “mortified” after making the comment in 2019 and he immediately apologised, his spokesperson said. The other claims are “simply untrue”. 

Mr Allan requested that Tesco and the law firm Fox Williams investigate the allegations. Fox Williams decided not to and Tesco has never received any complaints, according to the spokesperson. Shares in Tesco were little changed in London.

Mr Allan has been chairman of Tesco since 2015 and he is nearing the end of the maximum term whereby he can be considered independent. Tesco began sounding out candidates to replace him in March, Sky News reported at the time.

Mr Allan was president of the CBI from 2018 to 2020 and his remark about a colleague’s dress was discussed with then-director-general of the CBI, Carolyn Fairbairn.

Ms Fairbairn is due to join Tesco’s board as a non-executive director in September. Tesco said the company was committed to ensuring all colleagues were respected and felt safe at work, according to a statement. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

LinkedIn to cut 700 further jobs as company confirms second round of layoffs 

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Ryanair close to placing major Boeing order
Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs
Spitjack owners to open fourth venue Spitjack owners to open fourth venue
<p>Employing more than 2,000 people in Ireland, its staff numbers have so far remained largely unchanged following the company's two layoff announcements.</p>

LinkedIn to cut 700 further jobs as company confirms second round of layoffs 

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd